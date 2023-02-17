AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Major Shareholder Sells $17,430,757.31 in Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 3,638,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $17,430,757.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,361,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,519,242.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Antara Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 15th, Antara Capital Lp sold 17,557,400 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $43,191,204.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Antara Capital Lp sold 4,046,622 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $12,220,798.44.

Shares of AMC opened at $5.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $34.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMC shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Roth Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 31.9% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 45,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 9.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 12.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

