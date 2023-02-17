AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APE) Major Shareholder Sells $12,220,798.44 in Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APE – Get Rating) major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 4,046,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $12,220,798.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,122.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Antara Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 15th, Antara Capital Lp sold 17,557,400 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $43,191,204.00.

On Friday, February 10th, Antara Capital Lp sold 3,638,989 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $17,430,757.31.

NYSE APE opened at $2.42 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $10.50.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

