Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Stock Position Decreased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,584 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOX. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Amdocs by 1,015.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Amdocs by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Amdocs by 262.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $95.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.15 and its 200-day moving average is $86.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.65. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $97.08.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Amdocs to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

Amdocs Profile

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

