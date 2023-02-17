American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI) and Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Head to Head Review

American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Rating) and Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for American Lithium and Sigma Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sigma Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sigma Lithium has a consensus price target of $38.75, suggesting a potential upside of 27.68%. Given Sigma Lithium’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sigma Lithium is more favorable than American Lithium.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

0.0% of American Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Sigma Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.6% of Sigma Lithium shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

American Lithium has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigma Lithium has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Lithium and Sigma Lithium’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Lithium N/A N/A -$18.80 million ($0.11) -28.64 Sigma Lithium N/A N/A -$27.04 million ($0.48) -63.23

Sigma Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Lithium, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares American Lithium and Sigma Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Lithium N/A -17.21% -16.92% Sigma Lithium N/A -31.42% -29.76%

Summary

American Lithium beats Sigma Lithium on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium deposits. The firm is focused on exploring and developing the TLC Lithium, Falchani Lithium, and Macusani Uranium projects. The company was founded on February 25, 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

