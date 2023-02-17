Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $20.54 Per Share

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Amgen in a report issued on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $20.54 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $20.40. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $17.82 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2025 earnings at $22.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $24.31 EPS.

Get Amgen alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. SVB Securities decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.06.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $234.22 on Wednesday. Amgen has a twelve month low of $214.39 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.36 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,351,778,000. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 25,517.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522,722 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,456 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,168,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,223 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.