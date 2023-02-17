Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Amkor Technology stock opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. Amkor Technology has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.56. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.65%.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $921,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,763,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $175,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,231.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $921,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,763,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,542,600. Corporate insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,711,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,754,000 after acquiring an additional 51,306 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,629,000 after acquiring an additional 67,358 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amkor Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,002,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,689,000 after buying an additional 132,938 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,355,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,460,000 after acquiring an additional 96,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,363,000 after acquiring an additional 71,034 shares during the last quarter. 38.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Recommended Stories

