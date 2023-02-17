Analysts Issue Forecasts for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report released on Monday, February 13th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chamria expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $3.05 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.60 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 99.80% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

APAM opened at $36.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.90. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $40.68.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 80.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,804,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028,362 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,817,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,748 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,521,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,178,000 after purchasing an additional 458,383 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 76.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 695,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,721,000 after purchasing an additional 301,713 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,190,000 after acquiring an additional 221,893 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 9,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $353,516.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,160.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.09%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

