Analysts Issue Forecasts for Proto Labs, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:PRLB)

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Proto Labs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 13th. William Blair analyst B. Drab anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.59 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Proto Labs’ current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PRLB. TheStreet downgraded Proto Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

PRLB stock opened at $33.39 on Wednesday. Proto Labs has a 52-week low of $22.04 and a 52-week high of $58.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.20. The stock has a market cap of $905.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 9.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Proto Labs by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

