Analysts Set Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Target Price at $69.60

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EHC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Encompass Health stock opened at $62.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $1,087,658.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,235.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 358.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

