Analysts Set Expectations for Unilever PLC’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:UL)

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Unilever in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo expects that the company will post earnings of $3.46 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Unilever’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

UL stock opened at $50.84 on Wednesday. Unilever has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $52.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.69 and a 200-day moving average of $47.93.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

