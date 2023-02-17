Analysts Set KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Price Target at $52.75

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut KONE Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut KONE Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

KONE Oyj Trading Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS KNYJY opened at $25.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.70. KONE Oyj has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average is $23.13.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization, and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.