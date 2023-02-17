Analysts Set Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Target Price at $685.00

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $685.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LDSCY. Panmure Gordon upgraded Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 650 ($7.89) to GBX 700 ($8.50) in a report on Friday, December 9th. Peel Hunt raised Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Land Securities Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 550 ($6.68) to GBX 575 ($6.98) in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LDSCY opened at $8.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.38. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $11.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0652 per share. This is a positive change from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.86%.

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

