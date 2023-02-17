Analysts Set NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Price Target at $350.66

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $350.66.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.25) to GBX 380 ($4.61) in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.64) to GBX 310 ($3.76) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.25) to GBX 370 ($4.49) in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lowered NatWest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.
NatWest Group Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.29.
About NatWest Group
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.
