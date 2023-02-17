Analysts Set Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Target Price at $108.70

Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.70.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $370,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 23.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 18.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo stock opened at $104.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $75.38 and a 12-month high of $139.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.81 and its 200 day moving average is $94.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.42.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

