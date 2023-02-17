Analysts Set Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Price Target at $148.87

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.87.

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $133.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.63. The firm has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $79.65 and a 12-month high of $150.39.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 23.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.01%.

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2,470.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 60.6% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.