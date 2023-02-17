Analyzing Cavitation Technologies (CVAT) and The Competition

Cavitation Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVAT – Get Rating) is one of 25 public companies in the “Agricultural Chemicals” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Cavitation Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cavitation Technologies and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cavitation Technologies N/A N/A -1.23 Cavitation Technologies Competitors $3.80 billion $435.61 million 37.36

Cavitation Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cavitation Technologies. Cavitation Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cavitation Technologies N/A N/A N/A Cavitation Technologies Competitors -383.75% -21.94% -17.51%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Cavitation Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

8.5% of Cavitation Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.2% of shares of all “Agricultural Chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of Cavitation Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of shares of all “Agricultural Chemicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cavitation Technologies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cavitation Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Cavitation Technologies Competitors 220 731 818 82 2.41

As a group, “Agricultural Chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 19.23%. Given Cavitation Technologies’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cavitation Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Cavitation Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. engages in the development, patenting, and commercialization of technology-based systems, which are designed to serve vegetable oil refining, renewable fuels, water treatment, wines and spirits enhancement, algae oil extraction, water-oil emulsions and crude oil yield improvement. The company was founded by Roman Gordon and Igor Gorodnitsky on May 8, 2006 and is headquartered in Chatsworth, CA.

