Analyzing Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) and LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) and LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Guaranty Bancshares and LCNB, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Guaranty Bancshares
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.00
|LCNB
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.00
Guaranty Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.74%. LCNB has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.50%. Given Guaranty Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than LCNB.
Dividends
Risk & Volatility
Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LCNB has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Guaranty Bancshares and LCNB’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Guaranty Bancshares
|$146.69 million
|2.54
|$40.45 million
|$3.35
|9.30
|LCNB
|$80.04 million
|2.64
|$22.13 million
|$1.93
|9.70
Guaranty Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than LCNB. Guaranty Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LCNB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Profitability
This table compares Guaranty Bancshares and LCNB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Guaranty Bancshares
|27.57%
|17.43%
|1.53%
|LCNB
|27.65%
|10.97%
|1.16%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
24.2% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of LCNB shares are held by institutional investors. 26.6% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of LCNB shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Guaranty Bancshares beats LCNB on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Guaranty Bancshares
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, person-to-person payments, direct deposits, personal loans, auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.
About LCNB
LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.
Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.