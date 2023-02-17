Analyzing monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) and Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV)

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) and Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares monday.com and Zenvia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio monday.com $519.03 million 13.56 -$129.29 million ($3.03) -52.62 Zenvia $113.49 million 0.44 -$8.27 million ($0.25) -4.84

Zenvia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than monday.com. monday.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zenvia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets monday.com -26.37% -20.99% -14.02% Zenvia -5.59% -3.71% -2.36%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares monday.com and Zenvia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

monday.com has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zenvia has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for monday.com and Zenvia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score monday.com 0 1 14 0 2.93 Zenvia 0 5 0 0 2.00

monday.com presently has a consensus price target of $174.31, suggesting a potential upside of 9.32%. Zenvia has a consensus price target of $2.63, suggesting a potential upside of 116.94%. Given Zenvia’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zenvia is more favorable than monday.com.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.1% of monday.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.7% of Zenvia shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of monday.com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 78.4% of Zenvia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zenvia beats monday.com on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About monday.com

(Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools. The company also offers product solutions for marketing, CRM, project management, software development, and other fields; and business development, presale, and customer success services. It serves organizations, educational or government institution, and distinct business unit of an organization. The company was formerly known as DaPulse Labs Ltd. and changed its name to monday.com Ltd. in November 2017. monday.com Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Zenvia

(Get Rating)

Zenvia Inc. provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc. is based in S?O PAULO.

