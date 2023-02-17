Analyzing Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) and Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO)

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) and Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Nevro and Vapotherm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nevro -2.01% -40.89% -20.09% Vapotherm -156.83% -284.08% -59.59%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nevro and Vapotherm’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nevro $386.90 million 3.62 -$131.36 million ($0.33) -119.72 Vapotherm $113.29 million 0.27 -$59.80 million ($4.17) -0.26

Volatility and Risk

Vapotherm has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nevro. Nevro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vapotherm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Nevro has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vapotherm has a beta of -1.13, meaning that its share price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Nevro and Vapotherm, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nevro 4 7 3 0 1.93 Vapotherm 1 4 0 0 1.80

Nevro currently has a consensus target price of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.21%. Vapotherm has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 339.81%. Given Vapotherm’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vapotherm is more favorable than Nevro.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.0% of Nevro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of Vapotherm shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Nevro shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Vapotherm shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nevro beats Vapotherm on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. The company was founded by Konstantinos Alataris in March 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter. The company was founded by William F. Niland, Jun Cortez, and William Cirksena in 1998 and is headquartered in Exeter, NH.

