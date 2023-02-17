Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust reduced its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,372 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,817.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NLY stock opened at $21.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.34. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $29.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.10.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.09 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 62.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.21%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 70.68%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

