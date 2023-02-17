Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) CFO Sells $2,113,200.00 in Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,113,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 414,241 shares in the company, valued at $29,179,136.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 0.5 %

APO opened at $72.09 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $74.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.68.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 250,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,005,000 after buying an additional 17,637 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $13,084,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

