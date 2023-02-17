Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of APDN opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $7.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences

About Applied DNA Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in developing and marketing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid. It operates through the following segments: Therapeutic DNA Production, MDx Testing Services, and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production segment consists of the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics.

