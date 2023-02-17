Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 10th.
Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of APDN opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $7.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences
About Applied DNA Sciences
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in developing and marketing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid. It operates through the following segments: Therapeutic DNA Production, MDx Testing Services, and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production segment consists of the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics.
