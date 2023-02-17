ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Short Interest Update

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 258,600 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the January 15th total of 284,300 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

ARCA biopharma Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ABIO opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.60. ARCA biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2.22.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ARCA biopharma in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

About ARCA biopharma

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABIO. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $2,034,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 13.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 53,279 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ARCA biopharma by 419.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 47,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.