ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Short Interest Update

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 258,600 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the January 15th total of 284,300 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.
ARCA biopharma Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ:ABIO opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.60. ARCA biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2.22.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ARCA biopharma in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
About ARCA biopharma
ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.
