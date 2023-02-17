Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stake Cut by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,612 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.10% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $35,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total transaction of $1,963,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,302,951.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total transaction of $1,963,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,302,951.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $2,375,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,359,626.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,387 shares of company stock worth $5,397,671. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

NYSE AJG opened at $188.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $148.03 and a 1 year high of $202.37.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 39.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AJG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.86.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.