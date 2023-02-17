Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Short Interest Update

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the January 15th total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.68.

In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $77,354.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $77,354.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $77,090.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $599,653 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $1,903,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,478,505 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $650,028,000 after acquiring an additional 125,052 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 22,600.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 908 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $222.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.84. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $235.01. The firm has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

