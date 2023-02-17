Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,012,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,062,000 after purchasing an additional 46,406 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 162,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,665,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 30.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $922,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $227.48 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The company has a market capitalization of $94.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

