AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $9,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in AutoZone by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,983,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in AutoZone by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in AutoZone by 162.4% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,601.71.

AutoZone Price Performance

AutoZone stock opened at $2,571.35 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,703.32 and a 12-month high of $2,610.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,424.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,347.54.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.15 by $2.30. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $25.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.02 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total value of $2,975,148.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total value of $336,886.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,188,714.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total transaction of $2,975,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,421,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,786 shares of company stock valued at $19,016,045 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.