Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $10.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.85 by $3.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 393.69%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.08 EPS.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $247.20 on Friday. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $131.83 and a 12 month high of $327.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.92 and a 200-day moving average of $189.71. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.35.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CAR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Avis Budget Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $309.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.13.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.05, for a total transaction of $2,300,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,647,146.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.05, for a total transaction of $2,300,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,647,146.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $2,959,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,500,352.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,150 shares of company stock valued at $9,816,032 in the last 90 days. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,300,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $719,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC now owns 15,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

