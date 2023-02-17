Aviva plc (LON:AV) Receives GBX 520 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 519.33 ($6.30).
A number of analysts have issued reports on AV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 485 ($5.89) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.19) to GBX 535 ($6.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 564 ($6.85) to GBX 560 ($6.80) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 540 ($6.55) to GBX 546 ($6.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Pippa Lambert purchased 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.49) per share, with a total value of £5,482.76 ($6,655.45).
Aviva Stock Performance
Aviva Company Profile
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
