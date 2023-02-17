Aviva plc (LON:AV) Receives GBX 520 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 519.33 ($6.30).

A number of analysts have issued reports on AV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 485 ($5.89) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.19) to GBX 535 ($6.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 564 ($6.85) to GBX 560 ($6.80) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 540 ($6.55) to GBX 546 ($6.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Pippa Lambert purchased 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.49) per share, with a total value of £5,482.76 ($6,655.45).

Aviva Stock Performance

Aviva Company Profile

Shares of LON AV opened at GBX 447.80 ($5.44) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of £12.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,472.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 446.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 432.97.



Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Further Reading

