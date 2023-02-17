Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 36.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1,125.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 27.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXON. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.13.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 96,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.49, for a total transaction of $18,396,571.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,748,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,495,664.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 96,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $18,274,291.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,599,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,114,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 96,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.49, for a total transaction of $18,396,571.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,748,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,495,664.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 351,128 shares of company stock valued at $66,165,548. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $196.05 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $82.49 and a one year high of $204.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

