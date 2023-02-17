Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 313.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,859 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Axonics were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 14.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 6.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 34.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Axonics alerts:

Insider Activity at Axonics

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 40,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $2,686,131.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,180,800.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 22,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $1,400,579.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,316,799.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 40,736 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $2,686,131.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,180,800.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,610 shares of company stock valued at $10,955,456. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axonics Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on AXNX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axonics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Axonics from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Axonics from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axonics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

Shares of AXNX opened at $57.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -34.84 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.65. Axonics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.41 and a twelve month high of $79.92.

Axonics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.