Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target Lowered to C$12.50 at National Bankshares

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AYA has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.25 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Aya Gold & Silver stock opened at C$7.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$859.57 million and a PE ratio of -205.56. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52-week low of C$4.98 and a 52-week high of C$11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.18.

Aya Gold & Silver ( TSE:AYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$9.38 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Aya Gold & Silver will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

