B. Riley Cuts TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Price Target to $2.00

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TeraWulf’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Shares of WULF opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. TeraWulf has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $12.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TeraWulf in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in TeraWulf during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in TeraWulf in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 2,542.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TeraWulf by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 52,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25,764 shares in the last quarter.

TeraWulf, Inc owns and operates fully integrated environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities in the United States. TeraWulf will generate domestically produced bitcoin powered by nuclear, hydro and solar energy. The company was founded on February 8, 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, MD.

