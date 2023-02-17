B. Riley Cuts TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Price Target to $2.00

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TeraWulf’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.
TeraWulf Price Performance
Shares of WULF opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. TeraWulf has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $12.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06.
TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TeraWulf
About TeraWulf
TeraWulf, Inc owns and operates fully integrated environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities in the United States. TeraWulf will generate domestically produced bitcoin powered by nuclear, hydro and solar energy. The company was founded on February 8, 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, MD.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TeraWulf (WULF)
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.