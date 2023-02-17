Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BSAC shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander-Chile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 1,552.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,267,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,617 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,104,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,365,000 after buying an additional 5,124,377 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,049,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,302,000 after buying an additional 1,040,662 shares in the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,781,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,233,000 after buying an additional 595,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,782,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,983,000 after buying an additional 527,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile Price Performance

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

BSAC stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.49. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $22.95.

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, automobile loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage, and insurance brokerage.

