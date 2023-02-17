Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.15% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $20,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 135.3% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,571,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,257 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 789,244 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16,386.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 686,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,662,000 after buying an additional 681,984 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,630,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,313,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,326,000 after buying an additional 266,599 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $152.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.39. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.24 and a fifty-two week high of $166.38.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.