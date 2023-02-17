Bank of Montreal Can Has $19.37 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 248,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,763 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $19,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 988,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,761,000 after buying an additional 122,982 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 273.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 62,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG stock opened at $90.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.20. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

