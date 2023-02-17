Bank of Montreal Can Has $20.19 Million Position in Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT – Get Rating) by 3,152.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,060,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,996,667 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Mason Industrial Technology were worth $20,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MIT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 913,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,933,000 after acquiring an additional 527,616 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 734,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 331,767 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,736,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,967,000 after acquiring an additional 32,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mason Industrial Technology Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MIT opened at $10.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92. Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.14.

About Mason Industrial Technology

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial technology, advanced materials, or specialty chemicals.

