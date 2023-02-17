Bank of Montreal Can Has $21.10 Million Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 535,284 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 347,332 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.07% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $21,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

BK opened at $51.29 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $61.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.44.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 51.03%.

BK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.19.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

