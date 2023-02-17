Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 104,408 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.17% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $23,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,499,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,412,000 after purchasing an additional 787,887 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,440,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,401 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,252,000 after purchasing an additional 83,250 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,054,000 after purchasing an additional 282,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,249,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $103.73 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.60 and a twelve month high of $121.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.63.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.81.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Further Reading

