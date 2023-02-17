Bank of Montreal Can Sells 101,384 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 670,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 101,384 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.31% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $19,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 281.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XRAY. UBS Group reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.30.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $35.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.63. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $58.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

