Bank of Montreal Can Sells 17,836 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,836 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.06% of Keysight Technologies worth $20,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 35.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,734,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $514,741,000 after acquiring an additional 983,521 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,028,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 17,300.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 482,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,874,000 after acquiring an additional 479,392 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 24.5% during the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,725,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $271,565,000 after acquiring an additional 339,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,160,437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,966,000 after purchasing an additional 265,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.25.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $400,311.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,800.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $400,311.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,800.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,639 shares of company stock worth $6,680,634. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KEYS opened at $186.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.01. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.84 and its 200 day moving average is $171.29. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

