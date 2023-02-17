Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 131,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71,803 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $20,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $432,000. TMD Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $503,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 125,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,020,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $158.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.06. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $169.69.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.