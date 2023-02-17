Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,042 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.05% of Realty Income worth $21,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of O. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 33.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Realty Income by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 8.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 5.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE O opened at $66.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.60 and its 200 day moving average is $65.06. The company has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.97, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.2545 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous feb 23 dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 278.50%.

O has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.