Barclays Increases Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $195.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.14.

NYSE:CRM opened at $168.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.13. The firm has a market cap of $168.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 600.39, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Salesforce has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $222.15.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $122,967.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,707,289,622.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total value of $6,823,123.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,786,056.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $122,967.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,707,289,622.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,563 shares of company stock worth $9,482,608 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,026,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,863 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

