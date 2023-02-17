Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Down 4.6%

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) shares dropped 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.93 and last traded at $16.99. Approximately 8,806,213 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 17,684,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.90 target price (down from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.90.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,780,010 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,404,950,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,664,940 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $924,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,805 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.7% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 49,178,271 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $762,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635,991 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,129,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $361,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164,698 shares during the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

