Benchmark Lowers Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) Price Target to $8.00

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Benchmark from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $71.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of -1.36. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $7.88.

Institutional Trading of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals stock. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Herr Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.

