Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN)

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $148.00 target price on the stock.

AMN has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.60.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $97.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.14. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $82.75 and a 12-month high of $129.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,279.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $109,518.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,034.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth about $526,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

