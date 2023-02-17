Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,127 Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $17,151,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter worth about $15,118,000. Check Capital Management Inc. CA purchased a new position in Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at about $11,990,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,666,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,391,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BFH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bread Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bread Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Bread Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:BFH opened at $41.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day moving average of $37.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.98. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $72.45.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.67) by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 18.83%.

About Bread Financial

(Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.