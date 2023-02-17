Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,302 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.14% of Bill.com worth $22,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bill.com

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $43,202.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,331.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $43,202.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,331.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $1,087,122.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,662.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,709 shares of company stock worth $4,676,240 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Stock Down 6.3 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $96.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.98 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.87 and a 1 year high of $254.99.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BILL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bill.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $158.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.17.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

