Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management lowered Biocept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Biocept Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIOC opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Biocept has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biocept

Biocept ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. Biocept had a negative net margin of 32.99% and a negative return on equity of 49.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biocept will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biocept stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 103,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.61% of Biocept as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Biocept Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

Featured Articles

